Lillian Schauer, 87, formerly of Greenwich, Conn. and Lakewood, N.J., passed away at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, on the morning of Aug. 16, 2024, after a period of declining health. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 6, 1937, she was the daughter of John and Julie (Wittine) Juray.

Lillian grew up in Brooklyn and Greenwich, where she attended local schools before marrying Robert Schauer in 1959. The couple enjoyed 22 years of marriage before his passing in 1981, at the age of 47.

She will be laid to rest with Robert, in the St. Mary Cemetery in Greenwich, privately in September.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home. Memories of Lillian may be shared by visiting her memorial page at stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

