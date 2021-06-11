Lincoln O. Orff, 90, of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 of an apparent heart attack while fencing on his beloved farm.

He was born on Dec. 19, 1930 at his family home on the Goose Hill Road in Jefferson to Elmer and Hazel Black Orff.

He attended Jefferson Village School, and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1949. While at Waldoboro High School, Lincoln met the love of his life, Janice Fitch. They were married on Oct. 21, 1950 in Jefferson.

After high school, Lincoln worked for Alton Prock, and then as a mechanic for Waldoboro Garage. In March of 1952 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954, and earned the following Cpl. Awards: KSM, UNKSM, AMUC, NDM, Sharpshooter Badge (M-1).

After the army, Lincoln and Janice built a house in Jefferson, and he went to work for the Ford garage in Augusta. While working there he built his hen houses and started raising poultry. In the 1960s Lincoln went to work for Tilton Insurance Agency as an insurance agent where he later became a partner with Malcom Tilton. In 1972 he entered the real estate business and started selling real estate under Orff Realty. Lincoln and Janice purchased the Tilton Insurance Agency when Mac retired in 1975, and sold it in 1986. At that point Lincoln started selling real estate full time until he retired at age 73.

Lincoln’s love of steers started as a young boy on his family’s farm. His greatest passion was showing shorthorns at the local fairs where he made many friends who were like family to him. He still had three pairs of steers and even hayed the day before his passing. Lincoln was a lifetime member of the Windsor Fair, serving as a trustee for 46 years and secretary for 30 years. He was the superintendent of show steers for many years, and was a past president of the State Fair Association.

He was the first selectman of Jefferson for 34 years, the first person to hold the position of president of the Jefferson Beach Association, and he was also past treasurer of the Jefferson Fire Department. Lincoln was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9437 of Washington, and a life member and past patron of Eastern Star Lakeview Chapter No. 179 in Jefferson. He was also a life member of the Riverside Lodge A.F.A.M. No. 135, and he was a member of the Valley of Rockland, as well as the Portland Scottish Rite Consistory.

Lincoln was predeceased by his brother, Wilbert Orff; and his sisters, Lydia Willette, Marjorie Freeman, and Seba Chase. He is survived by his sister, Ethel Buck; and brothers, Robert Orff and Rodney Orff.

Lincoln is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janice Orff of Jefferson; his three daughters, Sandy Limouze (Richard), Claudia Orff-Reed (Dennis Frank), and Claudene Northrup (Jeffery); five grandchildren, Tammy Spear (Terry), Nathan Northrup (Paulette), Christy Roy (Blair), Jennifer Brassbridge (Cliff), and Kelley Thornton (Tony); two step-grandchildren, Shawn Reed (Brooke) and Kevin Reed (Eleanor); nine great-grandchildren, Colton and Ethan Spear, Logan and Allison Bennett, Chase and Carmyn Brassbridge, Owen and Lauryn Northrup, and Casey Roy; two step-great-grandchildren, Kyle Spear (Katie) and Noah Thornton; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend and fishing partner of over 70 years, Wallace Prock, and his wife Doris. Lincoln, Janice, Wallace, and Doris went on many vacations together, including visiting all 50 states.

Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 with a 1 p.m. funeral service on Wednesday, June 16 at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Burial will follow at the Orff-Achorn Cemetery in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Windsor Fair Show Steer Department, c/o Jim Tracy, 230 Park St., Farmingdale, ME 04344.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit Lincoln’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

