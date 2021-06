Lincoln O. Orff, 90, passed away on June 8, 2021 at his home in Jefferson.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

