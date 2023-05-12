Linda Ann Falagario, 77, of Gorham, passed away peacefully after a short illness, at her home on May 8, 2023. Linda was born on Dec. 21, 1945, in Farmingdale, N.Y., to Kathryn and Rocco Posillico. She was the wife and best friend of the late Anthony “Tony” Falagario (2013), with whom she shared an everlasting love.

Linda attended Farmingdale Primary School and High School. She enjoyed playing flute in the band, where she met her junior high sweetheart and the love of her life, the late Anthony “Tony” Falagario. In 1965, she then went on to study teaching at Fredonia College in New York.

In 1968, Linda and Tony were joined in marriage on April 18, at St. Kilian Parish in their hometown. She then went back to college and finished her studies. She obtained her teaching degree in 1969 and started her career in New York.

Over the course of the next seven years, Linda and Tony started to raise their family and moved to coastal Maine, where Tony was the manager of a new oyster factory. In 1981, Linda returned back to teaching at Bristol Consolidated School in Bristol, where she dedicated many years to educating young minds.

She retired from teaching after several years, and enjoyed her time with Tony at their dream home on Biscay Pond, where they were able to watch numerous sunrises and sunsets together, go on boat rides, and enjoy get-togethers with family and friends. Linda and Tony had a perpetual love that was a prime example to others of how love should be.

She had a passion for cooking, crafting, sewing, quilting, reading, and gardening. She spent much of her free time pursuing these hobbies, and she was very talented in everything she did. Everyone who saw her accomplishments enjoyed them immensely. Linda was a very compassionate and loving person who had many fond memories of times spent with family and friends. She had special fond memories of her two granddaughters, Jordyn and Olivia, with whom she loved very much.

Linda is survived by her sister, Pam Mathes; daughter, Donna Marie Tallurico and her husband, Rich; son, Anthony Peter Falagario and his wife, Kerry; two granddaughters, Jordyn Marie Hanegraaf and her husband, Silas, and Olivia Falagario; sister-in-law, Madeline Pollard and her husband, Dave; as well as two nieces; a nephew; and their children.

Besides her loving husband, Tony, Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Kathryn and Rocco Posillico; mother-in-law, Clarabelle Falagario; father-in-law, Peter Falagario; and many other family members.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her family. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

Per Linda’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Please know that she wants everyone to remember her as she was alive and happy. A private graveside service to celebrate her life, and the reuniting of her and Tony, will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

