Linda Ann Mitkus, 67, of Bristol, passed away at home on the morning of March 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed where she wanted to be, surrounded by the three most important men in her life, on the day before her 68th birthday.

Born on March 17, 1954, in Brockton, Mass., Linda was the daughter of Gordon and Barbara (Carlyn) Burrill. Linda grew up in Brockton where she attended local schools and graduated from Brockton High in 1972. Linda went on to attend, and graduate, from Aquinas Junior College in 1974. Growing up, Linda spent summers on the Cape and still to this day held its beaches close to her heart.

After graduating from college, she entered the workforce and worked for many amazing companies and wonderful people. Throughout the years she held positions in a diversified range of fields. She worked for construction companies, attorneys, doctors, auctioneers, real estate, antiques, and most recently a thrift shop. Linda was very proud of the fact that she learned to type on a manual typewriter at the age of 7, and retired using a computer… self-taught on both.

In 1977, Linda married John Mitkus and the couple resided in Brockton, Mass. They moved to Maine in 1993 where they raised their two boys, Joseph and Jared, and eventually settled in Bristol.

Linda enjoyed traveling, antiques, quilting and genealogy.

Linda was predeceased by her parents and grandparents.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Mitkus, of Bristol; two sons, Joseph Mitkus and his wife, Kimberly, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Jared Mitkus and his wife, Jennifer, of Newcastle; grandson, Kobe Mitkus; brother, Curtis Burrill and his wife, Laura; sister, Cheryl Ethier; as well as five nieces and nephews, Scott Burrill and wife, Anna, Curtis Burrill, Kimberly Hjort and husband, Nathan, Ashlyn and Samantha Ethier.

There will be a time of visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2 with a sharing of words at noon, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miles in Motion Thrift Shop, ℅ Miles Memorial Hospital League, P.O. Box 503, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or New England Cancer Specialists, 100 Campus Dr., Suite 108, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

