Linda Marie Bulmer, 74, of New Harbor, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Born in Salem, Mass. on Dec. 23, 1950, Linda was the daughter of the late Albert and Doris Michaud. In 1968 Linda married the love of her life, Earl Bulmer. Linda and Earl lived in Salem until 1974, when they moved to New Harbor. There they would raise their three sons, establish successful businesses, and make many lifelong friendships.

Linda was a cosmetologist, owning her own salon, Harbor Waves, for many years. Linda enjoyed crafts of all kinds, game nights with her friends, baking (she baked the best cookies!), and spending time with her family. Linda had a kind heart and was always opening her home to guests from all over the world. Linda was an active member of her church community, eager to sing, take part in plays, and to assist in any way to raise funds for families in need.

Linda is survived by her children, Brian and his wife, Sherri, Jesse and his wife, Hillary, and Harley; grandchildren, Jeremy, Gavin, Vivian, Julian, Maximus, and Gustas; sister, Doreen Despres and her husband, George; brother, Roland Michaud; and sister-in-law, Julie Butruccio; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Linda is predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, Earl Bulmer; parents, Albert and Doris Michaud; sister, Mary Bonsant; and sister-in-law, Louise Michaud.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Linda’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

