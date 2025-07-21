Linda Jean (Munsey) Achorn, 70, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully with her two daughters and partner by her side at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta on July 14, 2025 after a brief period of declining health.

Born June 8, 1955 at Knox County General Hospital in Rockland to loving parents June and John Munsey, Linda grew up in Rockland, was educated in local schools, and graduated in 1973 from Rockland District High School. In 1977 she married, purchased land, and settled into the town of Waldoboro, where she lived and raised three children. In her early years Linda became a certified nurse assistant working in the nursing field for several years until she left the profession due to health symptoms from rheumatoid and osteoarthritis.

In 2000, she met Jim Nickles while working at Target Marketing, and the two became inseparable. Together they would share 25 years of happiness.

Linda loved holidays, hosting family gatherings in her home where she would make the best apple pie. There were a few things in life Linda loved alongside her grandchildren, and those were lighthouses, the Rockland Breakwater, Avon, lobster rolls, and treating herself to Delano Seafood.

Linda is survived by her longtime partner, Jim Nickles, of Waldoboro; children, Angela Davis and her partner Tim Moshier, of Cushing, Rebecca Jones and her husband Kyle, of Jefferson, and Randall Achorn, of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Jason Davis, Nathan Moshier, Piper Achorn, Anderson Achorn, and Grace Jones; sister, Janis Guyette and her husband Walter of Gouldsboro; and nephew, Joel Ellis of Hampden.

She was predeceased by her parents, June and John Munsey; aunt Henriella Stiles; and the father of her children, Randall Achorn Sr.

A family directed graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 at the West Rockport Cemetery, on Park Street in Rockport.

To share a memory or condolence with Linda’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

