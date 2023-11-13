Linda M. Delano, 70, of Wiscasset, passed away Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 after a brief illness, with family and friends by her side.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1953 in Damariscotta, daughter of Perley and Margaret (Weatherbee) Colby. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1970 and on July 1, 1972 she married Talbot E. Delano, the love of her life. After living in California for a short period of time, they made their home in Wiscasset. She went to beautician school and had a shop at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta for many years. From Nov. 13, 1989 until present, she drove the school bus for Alna.

She was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Patricia Amirault, of Wiscasset.

Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Talbot “Ted” Delano, of Wiscasset; her son, Daniel Delano and wife, Kym, of Wiscasset; grandson, Taylor Delano, of Wiscasset; four granddaughters, Kalie, Karina, Karianne, and Kennedy, of Wiscasset; brother, Carroll Colby and wife, Judith, of Wiscasset; sister, Elaine Moore, of Wiscasset; many, many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at Wiscasset Middle High School. A gathering of family and friends will follow there. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

