Linda McFarland Sicotte, born in Damariscotta on May 27th, 1954, finished her journey here on earth, after a long battle with cancer and other health problems, on Monday, January 30th, 2023. Linda spent the last seven years living at Cove’s Edge Nursing Facility in Damariscotta due to her declining health.

Linda grew up in New Harbor, attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy. She worked as a personal driver for friends and family, doing whatever was needed; grocery shopping, errands or appointments. She was a caregiver for many years, including in-home care, Mobius and at Miles as a dietary aide as a teenager.

Linda was blind for many years, but didn’t let that stop her from being on Resident Council, going to activities, or boogying and dancing to her favorite music. She always had a love for animals and people alike, and was always very family-oriented.

Linda loved word puzzles, bird watching, baking, and plastic canvases were part of her many talents before going blind. She also always loved horses, dolphins, and koala bears.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Arlene and Harold McFarland; sister, Phyllis Foster; niece, Rinda Foster; and her husband of 38 years, Daniel Sicotte.

Linda is survived by her children, Travis Clifford of Warren; Jared Clifford of Conway, Arkansas; and Elysha Thompson of Damariscotta; step-daughter, Monica Smith of Burlington, and their families. Grandchildren, Harley & Max Clifford, Jared Jr. Clifford, Daryl Auger, Roman Dehmlow, Monica Glover, Phoenix Clifford, Catherine, Cody, Willow, and Camden Smith, Conner Banks, and Taylor (T.J.) Thompson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

In the last years, her daughter visited after her work shifts every day, and she and her brother Travis were by Linda’s side as she took her last breath. Linda will be missed by many near and far.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, on Saturday, March 4th at the Lincoln County Assembly of God Church, 672 Main Street in Damariscotta, with a potluck reception to follow downstairs; please bring something to share if you can. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strong-Hancock Funeral Home for their services.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.

