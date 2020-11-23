Linda Pierce-Morin passed away on Nov. 22, 2020, at the Sussman House in Rockport. Her recent cancer diagnosis had come as a surprise to her and those closest to her. However, in typical Linda fashion, she accepted her diagnosis stoically and with a sardonic sense of humor.

Linda was born on Oct. 4, 1952, at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta to Linwood Denham Pierce and Doris Leighton Pierce. Known locally as the oldest of the Pierce children, she spent her youth working at the family business, Yellowfront Grocery.

Linda graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1970. Linda completed her technical training as a laboratory phlebotomist and chemist in 1972 in Waterville. During her 20s, she lived in White Junction, Vt., and worked at Mary Hitchcock Hospital. She returned to Maine and lived in Portland before coming home to Damariscotta. Linda enjoyed traveling with her sister, Jane, and friends. In 1978, she started working at Miles, now LincolnHealth, as a lab technician. Linda worked there until her retirement in 2018.

Linda was an avid kayaker and enjoyed fishing and travel. She was thankful for her sobriety. For 13 years, she was an active member of the local recovery community. Her biggest source of pride was her two daughters, Rebecca and Margaret. She admired their accomplishments, work ethic, and the fact that they were “really good kids.”

Linda had a large family locally. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Emmons and husband Lee of Newcastle; daughter, Margaret Foster and husband Mike of Bristol; sister, Jane Tims and husband Jeff of Damariscotta; brothers, Steven Pierce and wife Patricia of Hemet, Calif., David Pierce and wife Jane of Warren, Jeffrey Pierce and wife Denise of Nobleboro, and Donald Pierce and wife Melissa of Bristol. Linda is survived by three special grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Foster of Bristol, and Natalie Emmons of Newcastle. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please take time out of your day to enjoy a moment of peace, acceptance, and a classic Maine lobster roll.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

