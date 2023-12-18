Linda Pierpont, 81, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport on Dec. 7, 2023, after a courageous struggle with cancer. She was a loving and compassionate friend to many and the seeds of her concern for others came back to her tenfold in her final weeks. Friends took her to her medical appointments and arrived at her doorstep from near and far, bringing meals and messages of love. She is deeply missed by so many.

Linda was born on June 15, 1942, in Winchester, Mass. to parents Niles and Doris (Goddard) Pierpont. She grew up in Redding, Mass., graduating from Redding High School. She then attended the University of Vermont, receiving a B.A. in English after having spent her junior year in Paris under a program administered by Hamilton College. She went on to obtain two master’s degrees: an M.A. in counseling from Emmanuel College and a M.Ed. in education from Boston College.

Her career was diverse. She held assistant or administrator positions at Harvard Medical School, Harvard Business School, Dartmouth College, and MIT. She also worked at various times at the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Md., at Reader’s Digest, and at Trinity Church and King’s Chapel in Boston.

When she “retired” some 20 years ago, she moved from the Boston area to a farmhouse in Jefferson, where she lived with a large, joyful golden retriever named Griffin, until his passing, and several cats. She also renovated a family cottage in Round Pond, where she had spent many summers growing up.

To supplement her income, she worked part-time at different jobs in Maine, including Waldoboro Chiropractic, Temple Beth El in Augusta, Atlantic Challenge in Rockport, and at the Adult Education Program at Camden/Rockport Regional High School.

Beyond her working life, Linda found joy in writing and was a member of several writing groups. She even turned a small building on her property into a writer’s studio. “Linda was part of a small sisterhood of creative writers in Jefferson,” one of her writing groups wrote about their time with her. “We met weekly and these meetings were the highlight of our week … Her chair is empty now and she will be missed.”

Music also was a large part of Linda’s life. She was the church organist and music director at St. Giles Episcopal Church in Jefferson, where she also served on the Vestry for many years.

She was also a secretary for the Jefferson Planning Board, a member of the comprehensive planning committee of Jefferson, and a board member for the Coastal Senior College. She helped plan events for the Damariscotta Lake Watershed Association, and was vice chair for the Jefferson Bicentennial Steering Committee. She volunteered at local food banks and campaigned for local politicians.

Linda is survived by her brother, Brooks A. Pierpont, of East Boston, Mass.; cousins, Richard Brooks Goddard, of Westport, Mass., Judy and Jennifer Nichols, of Nobleboro, Cam Pierpont, of Massachusetts, Jonathan Pierpont, of Massachusetts, Peter Pierpont, of Florida, Betsy Nichols, of Gray, Betsy David, of Vermont, Erick Van Duyne, of Michigan; and numerous friends – too many to count.

A celebration of life for Linda will be held at St. Giles Church in Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. Sean Fleming will play the organ.

Donations in Linda’s name can be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To offer online condolences, or to share a story or photo, visit Linda’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

