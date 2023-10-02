Linda Stinson Day, 81, of Chopps Cross Road, in Woolwich, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, with her family by her side.

A loving wife and mother, Linda always put family first. First to care for, first to encourage, first to teach, first to make a comfortable home, first to provide love and support, and first to cheer on life’s successes and events. And now she has gone first to prepare a welcome for her family when it is time. We can likely be sure that any painting or stone wall adjustments that heaven may need will be dealt with promptly and in good spirits.

Linda was born in Bath on Nov. 12, 1941, the daughter of Clayton and Elsie Stinson. She graduated from Morse High School in 1959, Sheperd-Gill Nursing in Boston in 1961, and Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in 1965.

Linda married James F. Day on Aug. 20, 1966, at the Day’s Ferry Congregational Church. Celebrating their marriage, Linda and Jim honeymooned in Bermuda and returned often enjoying the familiar landscape and memories. Among other travel adventures, Linda experienced and embraced the beauty of Ireland with all the serenity, music, and food. It was a most treasured trip with family members.

Linda was a life member of the Woolwich Historical Society and a former member of the Popham Circle, and, with other members, published the Popham Circle Cookbook.

Linda is survived by her husband, James F. Day, of 57 years; and her three sons, Thomas L. Day and his wife, Elaine, of Panama City, Fla., William S. Day, of Woolwich, and Benjamin F. Day, of Woolwich. She was the proud grandmother to Tom’s sons, Myles and Gavin, Bill’s daughters, Lily, Mariner, and Piper, and Ben’s son, Harry. She was predeceased by her brothers, Carlton C. Stinson and Delmar A. Stinson.

Visiting hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at Day’s Ferry Congregational Church in Woolwich on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich. A reception will follow at Days Ferry Congregational Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woolwich Historical Society, P.O. Box 98, Woolwich, ME 04579. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

