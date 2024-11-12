It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Linda Winterberg, of Wiscasset, early on the morning of Nov. 6, 2024 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Linda was born on March 22, 1943 in Summit, N.J., to Dorothy and Henry Noel Zelley.

Linda met the love of her life, and husband of over 60 years, Frederick Harrison Winterberg, in middle school in Chatham, N.J. They graduated together from Chatham High School in 1961 and Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J. in 1965. Linda and Fred were married in December 1963 and raised their four children in Chatham before moving to Wiscasset in 1987.

Linda’s career included real estate sales and retail management. She managed The Village Store in Boothbay for many years, before becoming a self-employed manufacturer’s representative to gift stores throughout New England.

Linda will be remembered for her volunteerism and dedication to her community. In New Jersey she served as president of the Chatham Historical Society for three years and was involved in multiple community activities. After relocating to Maine, Linda quickly became active in her new community. She was a longstanding member in the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, where she participated in the choir, the Organ Society, and the Diaconate. She enjoyed baking for the Sunday coffee and was well known for her amazing Christmas cookies. Linda was a fixture at the church’s annual Summerfest, and an early organizer of the popular Dog Parade. Her lifelong love of dogs was well known. She was also a longtime member of the Garden Club of Wiscasset, the Lincoln County Historical Association, and the Wiscasset Female Charitable Society.

Linda was also a supporter of the Wiscasset Public Library, where she acted as president and secretary of the library’s board of trustees. She also served in these roles for the Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library, which sponsored multiple fundraising efforts. Linda was instrumental in launching the popular Bands for Books event, generating significant financial assistance for the library.

Linda was a mainstay at the Wiscasset Yacht Club, where she served many years on the club board as secretary. Her Sunday brunch was always a big draw, and she was known to hit the dance floor when the Salty Dogs were playing. She loved singing and dancing. She often sang with the Sheepscot Valley Chorus and was an active participant with Hearts Ever Young in Damariscotta.

Linda also loved flowers and gardening. Her well-manicured garden was always a beautiful sight for those passing by. She loved to share her flowers (and tomatoes), frequently bringing them to church and her various clubs.

Fred and Linda were generous hosts and loved visits with family and friends, especially at Christmas. Their annual New Year’s Eve party was a well-attended event for well over 30 years, and the tradition extended all the way back to their years in New Jersey.

Linda is survived by her husband, Fred; her sister, Nancy (Conrad) Parker, of Franklin, Va.; brother-in-law, Richard Winterberg, of Kennebunkport; sister-in-law, Anne Zelley, of Watkinsville, Ga.; her four children: daughter, Jennifer (Sal) Greco, of Greenland, N.H., son, Frederick Harrison Jr. (Shanna Thompson), of Saco, son, Jeffrey, of Wiscasset, and daughter, Mary (William) Barr, of Edgecomb; her three grandchildren: Rebecca Pariente, of Chicago, Ill., Annabel Winterberg, of Cambridge, Mass., and Harrison Winterberg, of Portland; three stepgrandchildren: Michael Greco, of Golden, Colo., Matthew Greco (Caitlyn), of Boston, Mass., and Gabriella Thompson, of Westbrook. Linda is also survived by a nephew, David Zelley, of Athens, Ga.; niece, Elizabeth Zelley, of Athens, Ga.; nephews, Robert (Patricia) Parker, of George, N.C., and William (Michele) Parker, of Virginia Beach, Va.

Linda was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Richard Zelley; her nephew, John Zelley; and her stepfather, Thomas Brickhouse.

A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

