Linwood G. Boynton, 81, of Hertford, N.C., passed on Sept. 19, 2024. He was born on Aug. 27, 1943, the son of Pearl and Marie (Feyler) Boynton.

Linwood grew up in Jefferson, graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1961. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963. While serving he became the youngest chief warrant officer in the Army.

After serving his country he resided in North Carolina until his passing.

He made many trips back home to see his mother and family and good friend, Robert Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Boynton; daughters, Nancy (Stewart) Jennings and Beth (Ray) Metcalf; brothers, Larry (Mona) Boynton and Earland (Marion) Boynton; sister, Margeret Boynton; sister-in-laws, Deanna (Robert) and Sharon (Dennis); and his grandchildren and many nephews and nieces and his stepchildren.

He was preceded by his parents; brothers, Francis, Roger, Dennis, and Robert; and sister, Pauline Brann.

He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.

