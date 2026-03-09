Linwood S. Lessner, 78, passed away on March 3, 2026 at his home in West Gardiner.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1947 in Damariscotta to Walter and Elsie (Spencer) Lessner. Linwood grew up in Damariscotta and attended local schools, always looking out for his sisters.

As a young man, Linwood held a variety of jobs and was known for his strong work ethic and dedication. Over the years, he owned and operated his own filling station, served as a police officer, and worked at Edwards Mill. He later began a 40-year career in the engineering department at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, where he remained until his retirement in 2014.

Linwood enjoyed working on projects around the house and took pride in staying busy. He especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren and caring for his chickens – simple pleasures that brought him great joy.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Elsie Lessner; and his sister, Mary Douglas.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Rita Lessner; his children, John Lessner (Therese), Melanie Boynton (Dan), Scott Boardman (Kay), Bill Boardman (Jen), and Mickey Boardman (Carolyn); his sisters, June Hussiere and Ruth Riopell; as well as 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish his memory.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026 from 4-7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home in Gardiner. A private graveside service will be held at Cherry Hill Cemetery in West Gardiner.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his granddaughter’s kidney transplant fund by visiting gofundme.com/f/kidney-4-kylie.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, staplesfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

