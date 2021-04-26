Lisa M. Barnes, 57, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at her residence.

Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

A full obituary will appear in the next edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

