Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lisa M. Barnes Service Announcement

at

Lisa M. Barnes, 57, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at her residence.

Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

A full obituary will appear in the next edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^