Lisa M. Barnes, 57, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at her residence.
Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.
A full obituary will appear in the next edition of The Lincoln County News.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.