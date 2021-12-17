Lisa Ruey (Lane) Legere passed away suddenly on the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1965, to Lawrence E. and Maxine (Donnell) Lane at Miles Memorial Hospital. She grew up in Nobleboro where she attended Nobleboro Central School and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1983.

Lisa enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed going to concerts and listening to good music. She loved traveling and taking pictures whenever she got the opportunity. She loved trying to catch the big one! Lisa loved her family and keeping up with old friends, of which she had many.

She was predeceased by her loving parents, Lawrence Sr. and Maxine Lane; grandmother, Ruey Donnell, her husband, Randy Legere; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Lisa is survived by her son, Aric Howard and his special someone, Catharine, of Richmond; her daughter, Kasey Rowe and husband, Billy Rowe, of Norway; granddaughters, Aubree Howard and Skylar Rowe; grandson, Maximus Rowe; brother, Larry Lane and wife, Myra, of Nobleboro; and the love of her life for the last 12 years, Glen Babine. She is also survived by so many special aunts, uncles and cousins. We know they all meant the world to her no matter where she was in life.

There will be a celebration of life for Lisa to be announced at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

