Lloyd A. Delano, 82, passed away on Jan. 9, 2024, with his family by his side. Lloyd was born on May 15, 1941, to Russell R. Delano and Madelyn F. Mathews Delano.

Lloyd grew up in Wiscasset, with his 15 brothers and sisters. Lloyd married Carol Millett in 1959, and together they had three daughters.

Lloyd moved to Connecticut for employment at Pratt & Whitney, where he had the honor of working on presidential aircraft engines. Eventually, Lloyd moved back to Maine where he held various jobs including his own construction company, and retired from the United States Postal Service in 2019.

Lloyd loved the simple things in life, and was most happy on the deck surrounded by his family, roasting hotdogs in the fire pit with a cold beer and baked beans. He enjoyed working the land with his John Deere tractor and tinkering in his shop, he was a talented woodworker.

Lloyd had a way of making everyone laugh with his colorful sayings, stories, and words of wisdom. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather, a confidant, and rock to many loved ones. He was deeply loved and will forever be missed.

Lloyd is survived by his daughters, Cindy Jones, of Wiscasset, Karen Nichols and husband, Randall Nichols, of Dresden, and Kathy Dalton and husband, Dale Dalton, of Westport Island; grandchildren, Michael Jones, Kristen Poulin, Megan Nichols, and Carly Woodbury; his 10 great-grandchildren; and his “family” members. He was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Troy Nichols.

Lloyd wished to forgo funeral services. His life will be celebrated with family, honoring his favorite pastimes.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

