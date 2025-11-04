Loa Lee Blake, 89, of Tenants Harbor, died as the result of an automobile accident on Oct. 19, 2025.

Born Feb. 21, 1936 in St. George, to Claude E. and Rosalie (Le Vecque) Wiley Sr., Loa Lee grew up in Tenants Harbor, attended local schools, and graduated from St. George High School in the class of 1954.

She married S. Bruce Cunningham in 1954 and move to Round Pond to raise their two children, Deborah and Paul. Together they started the business Padebco Custom Boats in 1962. She married David M. Blake in 1971. She held many jobs over the years, including Miles Memorial Hospital, Maine General, Maine Yankee, as well as Red’s Eats in the mid 1970s.

She was an accomplished piano and organ player, playing for many local weddings as well as weekly at the combined United Methodist Churches of Round Pond and New Harbor and The Bristol Footlighters Show.

She was the president of Saint Andrew’s Society for multiple terms.

After retiring, Loa moved back to her beloved Tenants Harbor, where she played at the Tenants Harbor Baptist Church. She was an active member of The Order of Eastern Star, Naomi/Ivy Chapters, American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 34, and the Oceanview Grange.

She loved knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, old movies, and reading. She will missed by many for her big smile and zest for life.

She was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Claude E. Wiley Jr. and Edgar H. Wiley; son-in-law, James A. Green; grandson, Alexander K. Green.

She is survived by her two children, Deborah L.C. Green, of Tenants Harbor, Paul S. Cunningham (Shari), of Round Pond; stepchildren, Wendy B. Waltz (David), of China, and Tracy B. Runion (Eric), of Round Pond; grandchildren, Christopher W. Cunningham (Payson), William N. Cunningham (Shelby), Amy Smith, of Munford, Tenn., Amanda Cox (Jeremy), of Dalton, Ga.; the Wiley nieces and nephews; and nine great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tenants Harbor Baptist Church or St. George Community Cupboard in Tenants Harbor.

