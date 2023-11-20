Lois A. McLaughlin, 86, of Round Pond, passed away peacefully on the morning of Nov. 17, 2023 at Coves Edge in Damariscotta. Born on Aug. 6, 1937 in West Milton, Ohio, she was the daughter of James and Margaret (O’Brien) Westfall.

Lois was educated at Holy Angels Catholic School in Sidney, Ohio, and married James (Jim) McLaughlin on Dec. 5, 1964, in Round Pond.

Lois was a homemaker, raising her two daughters, Lisa and Tammy, whom she adored. She took great pride in maintaining her home, loved to garden, was an avid reader, and self-taught watercolor artist. Nothing was more important to Lois than her family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jim; son-in-law, John Bowers; four brothers, David, Gregory, Charles, and Gary; and five sisters, Diana, Dottie, MaryBelle, Jeannie, and Nancy.

Lois is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Bowers and Tammy Begley and her husband, Peter; her four grandchildren, Adrienne Irons, Ryan Bowers and wife, Chelsea, Chloe Begley, and Caleb Begley; six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Noah, Hunter Irons, Georgiana, Patience, and Cordelia Bowers; brothers, Dick and Jimmy; sister, Bibi; special niece, Mary Alice Westfall; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Lois’s family will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Round Pond.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

