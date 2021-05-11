On May 2, 2021 Lois B. Gatcombe, of Cumberland, passed peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Portland after a brief illness. She was born in Augusta as Lois Marie Benner on April 27, 1927. She was the only child of Floyd L. and Gladys M. Benner. She attended schools in Augusta and Rockland. Her nickname was Susie. Lois had many memories of being a child of the Great Depression and being in high school during World War II.

Lois was a graduate of Rockland High School and Gorham State Teachers College in 1949. She taught elementary school for one year in Thomaston. Lois married Robert W. Gatcombe on Oct. 12, 1952. She was a homemaker and supported Bob as his career required that they move out of Maine. They raised two children. In 1966 the family returned to Maine, moving to Cumberland for the good school system where Lois lived for the rest of her life.

Lois was active as a volunteer, helping out in Girl Scouts in Massachusetts and Maine. She was a member of the Tuttle Road United Methodist Church in Cumberland, where she served on many committees and made lifelong friends. She helped Bob with the family homestead in New Harbor for many years. She very much enjoyed being a grandmother and she also provided care and support for multiple family members over the years. She was interested in family genealogy and Maine history, and was a member of the Old Broad Bay Family Association. She loved animals, growing plants, hosting family gatherings, and reading. She had the ability to make friends in any setting and was known for her sense of humor.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Leslie Gatcombe-Hynes of South Portland; her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Kristel Gatcombe of Peterborough, N.H.; her two granddaughters, Nyssa Gatcombe and her partner Nick McCrea of North Yarmouth, and Alicia Hynes and her husband Ben Richmond of Waterville; in-laws, John and Joanne Gatcombe of Waldoboro; and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at the Tuttle Road United Methodist Church. Masks and social distancing will be required per Maine CDC guidelines.

A committal service for both Lois and Bob will be held this summer at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tuttle Road United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice in her memory.

Please visit lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Lois’ tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

