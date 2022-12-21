Lois F. Piper, 86, of Chamberlain, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2022 at St. John Paul II, Danbury, Conn.

Lois was born on Aug. 1, 1936 to Mary (Kasper) and Foster Piper of Fairfield, Conn. After graduating from Fairfield High School, Lois went on to study and graduate from Westbrook College in Westbrook. After receiving her Education degree, she taught in the Norwalk, Conn. public school system for many years.

She retired to her beloved home in Chamberlain, where she had spent many happy summers as a child and as a teen working summer jobs at local restaurants and making many lifelong friends. Lois immersed herself in her local community. She was a volunteer for Maine Hospice, was a longtime member of Miles Hospital League, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Guild and she happily volunteered for many years in the Miles Hospital gift shop as both the manager and buyer.

Lois was a very talented craftsman making many handmade gifts for friends and family. She filled her home with collections of beautiful things that she cherished. Lois loved dogs, and in particular poodles, who were her loyal companions throughout her lifetime.

Although Lois never had children, she had many close cousins who were like her own kids spending summers and holidays in her home on the coast of Maine.

Lois was predeceased by her longtime friend and companion, Albert Wooden; and her cousins, Lynda (Kasper) McCarthy, Joseph Kasper, and Glenn Hellthaler. She is survived by her cousin, Barbara (Kasper) Hellthaler; her cherished second cousins, Raymond (Joan) Hellthaler, Donna (William) Daiek, Christopher (Gail) Hellthaler, Richard (Karen) Hellthaler, John (Elizabeth) Hellthaler, and Karen (Donahue) Hellthaler. Also, many special third and forth cousins and many special friends and neighbors who loved her.

Private services will be held at a later date.

