Lois May Shiels, 93, of Schooner Street, Damariscotta, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

She was born in Humberstone, Ontario, Canada on May 2, 1929, a daughter of David V. and Adeline E. (Roy) Winters.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob Shiels; brother, Harold; sister, Joyce; and parents, Davey and Ada Winters.

Lois will be sorely missed by her nephew, Bob Winters; nieces, Elaine and Gayle Winters; and their extended families, 27 nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath with Rev. Dr. Amy Lignitz Harken officiating. A time of fellowship with friends and neighbors will follow at the funeral home. According to Lois’ wishes, Internment at Overholt Cemetery, Port Colborne, Ontario Canada where she will rest with her mother, father and brother.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

