Lois Virginia Ellsworth, 81, of Helena, Mont., passed away on March 1, 2022. She was born to parents Allen and Ethel Bomengen, on Dec. 8, 1940, in Boston, Mass.

Lois attended school in Waltham, Mass., and loved spending summers caring for two boys at Marblehead, on the north shore of Boston by the ocean. While in high school, Lois enjoyed sports including tennis and ice skating. Lois met her husband Bill in high school.

After high school, she attended Bryant & Stratton Business College. She then got a job at Tracer Lab Engineering as a secretary. While working at Tracer Lab she rekindled a friendship with Bill and they were married on June 25, 1960. Lois also studied Early Childhood Education and later became licensed as a Certified Residential Medication Aide (CRMA).

Lois worked as a preschool teacher for many years and volunteered for many church activities, worked at summer camps for kids, and more. Lois and Bill settled in Maine where they lived for over 30 years. Lois loved her CRMA work with elderly folks in various nursing homes and assisted living centers. After over 20 years of service, she retired from Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta in 2018.

Lois and Bill enjoyed many years as full-time RV’ers. They traveled up and down the east coast making many forever friends in their travels. In retirement, Lois continued to volunteer and help Bill in groups he led as a drug and alcohol counselor. Lois lovingly provided coffee and homemade muffins to all those who attended the meetings.

Lois is survived by her three children, Todd (Sandra), Bonnie Weaver (Tim), and Brad (Maggie); along with six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by, William Ellsworth, in 2018.

To offer a condolence or to share a story about Lois, please visit helenafunerals.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

