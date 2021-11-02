Lona Jane Brewer passed away early Monday on Nov. 1, 2021, peacefully due to dementia. She was born in Boothbay, daughter of Josephine Emma Campbell Thomas and John Walston Thomas on March 1, 1943. She attended Boothbay schools. She married Shirley Parker Brewer on Nov. 30, 1963. She worked for several places in Boothbay and she also worked for Spear Farms for three summers in the fields which she enjoyed.

She enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee and cribbage with her family and she loved her scratch tickets.

Lona is predeceased by her husband, Shirley Parker Brewer; her mother, Josephine Emma Campbell; brothers, Austin Nolan, Teddy Thomas, and Johnny Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Ann Brewer Martin, of Waldoboro, whom she lived with since her husband died; her son, Kenneth Parker Brewer, of Bristol; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family graveside service at 801 North Nobleboro Road with a date and time to be announced. Cards may be sent to Tammy Ann Brewer Martin at the same address.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

