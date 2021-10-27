Lonnie B. Zepfler, 64, died at his home in Nobleboro on Oct. 17, 2021. He was born March 18, 1957 in Damariscotta to Fred B. Zepfler and Joan E. Barton Zepfler. He grew up in the Newcastle area attending Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy.

He worked at the Boothbay Region School District where he retired as a maintenance person. Lonnie enjoyed car races, cooking, being outdoors, gardening, watching birds and other wildlife as well as keeping up with local and national news.

He had a gift of gab, along with a wonderful sense of humor that would brighten anyone’s day who encountered him. He will be very deeply missed by family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; several aunts and uncles; as well as Gus and Beverly Trask and Tim Trask, who were his second family. Lonnie is survived by his sister, Carolyn D. Boyd and her husband, Kenneth, of Eagle River, Alaska; niece, Diana Boyd and nephew, Jason Boyd, both of Eagle River, Alaska; and sister-in-law, Rosa Young, of Newcastle.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lonnie’s name to Midcoast Habitat for Humanity, 799 West St., Rockport, ME 04856.

A memorial service will be held in late spring or early summer of 2022.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

