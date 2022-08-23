Loren K. Hoffman, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on the evening of July 26, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a lengthy illness.

Loren was born in Newark, N.J. to Arthur and Erna Hoffman on Sept. 23, 1949. After residing with her maternal grandparents, Max and Elsie Friedrich, for five years in Newark, the Hoffman family moved to Westfield, N.J. Loren graduated from Westfield Senior High School in 1967, then attended Moore College of Art and Design, where she earned a BFA in advertising art and graphic design in 1971.

Following her graduation, Loren worked at several small agencies in the Hartford, Conn. and Springfield, Mass. area. In 1984 she was hired as an artist at the Hartford Life Insurance Co. in Simsbury, Conn. She worked her way up to becoming art director. Loren then went to work for Metropolitan Life as a graphic artist. She continued to create layout, design, and graphics until her death, working on The Naturalists’ Club Newsletter published by the Science Museum in Springfield, Mass. and other freelance projects.

Loren won numerous awards and accolades throughout her life. During her professional career she earned seven best in show awards and five awards of excellence from the Life Communicator Association.

Loren was a lively and enthusiastic storyteller, had a great sense of humor, and a quick wit which was punctuated by her brilliant smile and gorgeous blue eyes. She had a passion for genealogical research and was always looking to expand the knowledge of her family tree. She was a great resource for others searching for forgotten or lost family members.

Loren is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Donald Brown, of Waldoboro; her sister, Lisa Apperman, of Corvallis, Ore.; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Allison Brown, and their children, Lindasay and Sarah, of Dresden; and her son-in-law, Eric Brown, of Warren, N.H. She was an avid animal lover and will be missed by her Goldendoodle, Maddie.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation; your local humane society; or perform an act of kindness in her name.

