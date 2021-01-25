Loren M. Albee, age 52, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Hospice House of Spokane after a long battle with lung cancer. Loren was born to Everett and Patricia Albee in Damariscotta in 1968. He shared two daughters, Emily and Abagail, with former wife Jamie Albee.

Loren proudly served in the United States Army from 1990-1993. He fought in Iraq and Kuwait in the Gulf War, and received a National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon. His contributions and devotion to duty reflected great credit upon himself, the Third Brigade, the Third Armored Division, and the United States of America.

Loren was known for his quick smile and smart conversation, loyalty to his friends and family, and kind and generous spirit.

He will be missed by his two children, Emily and Abagail, whom he loved more than anything in the world; his father, Everett; his sisters, Christina and Laurie; and aunts, uncle, cousins, and nieces. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Patricia Albee.

Donations may be made to the Hospice House of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.

