Loreta M. Vedasto, 81, passed away peacefully on the evening of Oct. 28, 2022 at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford.

Born in the Philippines on Dec. 9, 1940, Loreta grew up in the Philippines, spending most of her life there before moving to Maine in 2004. Her relentless spirit and determination to live, in spite of battling end stage renal disease for almost 12 years of dialysis finally ended.

She was a hardworking mother who loved to sew and watch FPJ movies. She attended the Faith Baptist Church in Newcastle for fellowship before her illness succumb her.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Alfredo Vedsto Sr; and two children, Rowell Vedasto and Ramil Vedasto.

She is survived by her children, Rosanna Vedasto, Alfredo Vedasto Jr. married to Arlyn Soriano, Rowena Vedasto Dimaano married to Raymundo, Ronelia Vedasto married to Jenny, Amylyn Vedasto, and Christopher Vedasto married to Aiza; grandchildren, Callen Caswell, Jamille Soriano, Mikko Jeremiah Soriano, Hailey Krist Vedasto, Nicole Dimaano, Maicah Dimaano, John Paul Dimaano, and Paulo Dimaano; a sister, Rosalinda Lagbo; brother, Edgardo Martin; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Loreta will be announced, and held, at a later date. Condolences and donations may be shared with the family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

