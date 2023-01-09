On Dec. 31, 2022 Lori Sibley, of Wiscasset, passed away with her children and loved ones at her side after a brief illness.

Lori was born on Dec. 11, 1960 to Loren and Patricia Sibley. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1979 and married Scott Brewer in 1983. Together for nearly 30 years they raised their children Earl III, Sarah Jo and Adam at their home in Boothbay. A very proud and devoted mother Lori never failed to come to their rescue – always there in comfort for bad dreams, bad days, or sickness and forever celebrating her children. Her support, encouragement, and unconditional love were tremendous.

A powerful voice, Lori had a strong love for music and singing and continuously encouraged others to join in. She was always known to break out in song, especially around a camp fire. She sang with local bands for over 20 years and is described by a dear bandmate as “our fearless leader.” Though she was always so nervous to perform, her sister Linda never failed to bring her out of her shell and they were a perfect duo in every way.

Lori worked most of her life in the hospitality industry. With an outgoing and friendly nature she formed close bonds with coworkers and regular customers at restaurants from the Rusty Anchor to China By The Sea, Fisherman’s Wharf and especially Andrews’ Harborside. Always generous with her time she enjoyed cooking for seniors and the community at the Methodist Church and fire station.

Lori was a true “mama bear” not only to her children, but to her nieces and nephews who were very close and dear to her. As a creative and crafty person, Lori was always sewing, cross stitching and creating thoughtful gifts. She had a true talent to “make something of nothing” and it was special. Lori had a green thumb and enjoyed “puttering” in her garden, as she called it. Her house plants, perennial and vegetable gardens flourished and she could cultivate to grow beautifully. With a particular love of Christmas, she truly enjoyed celebrating, spreading cheer at gatherings, laughter, and showing appreciation for her friends and family. Her ability to find humor in any situation was rivaled by her inability to whisper.

Lori had been enthusiastically building a life with her partner Philip Harrington. They were deeply attached and she became a part of his family as he did to hers. Friends were family to Lori and she was blessed with so many “sisters:” Jenny, Terri, Trudy, Jill, Kathy, Pam. Her lifelong friendships with Scott, Dean and Richard were very important to her.

Lori was predeceased by her dearly beloved sister, Linda Sibley-Clark; mother, Pat Sibley; father and stepmother, Loren and Dorothy Sibley. She is survived by her partner, Phil Harrington; son Earl Brewer and partner, James Merrill; daughter, Sarah Jo Barter and husband, Mark; her baby, Adam Brewer and his wife, Ali; and grandchildren, Evan, Rowan and Scout. Lori is the dear sister to Sherry Sibley, Jay Sibley and wife, Sherba, David Sibley, Kim Gillespie, Chip Huber and partner, Melissa, Scott Huber and wife, Tammy. Lori was loved and will be deeply missed by so many friends, her nieces and nephews and extended family.

A celebration of Lori’s life will be held at a later date and we encourage you all to sing with her in your heart. Her voice and laughter are legendary; it’s hard to believe they’ve been silenced so soon.

“When tomorrow starts without me and I’m not here to see

If the sun should rise and find your eyes are filled with tears for me

I wish so much you wouldn’t cry the way you did today while thinking of the many things we didn’t get to say.

I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time you think of me I know you’ll miss me too.

So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart

For every time you think of me I’m right here in your heart.”

– David M. Romano

