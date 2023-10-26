Lorna M. Lash, 74, of Friendship, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 23, 2023. Lorna was born on Nov. 17, 1948, to Austin G. Miller Jr. and Mary V. (Black) Miller.

Lorna grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. She met and married Nelson “Sonny” Lash on July 11, 1971.

Lorna was a hard worker. Some of the jobs she held included the button factory, Moody’s Diner for a short period, a fish factory, raking blueberries, and babysitting.

Lorna was a wonderful homemaker, loved her family and friends, and believed in God.

Lorna loved music and dancing and listening to Joyce Meyers. She enjoyed playing cards with her good friend, Stephanie, and loved getting together with her friends Dixie and Joy and her sisters reminiscing about the good ol’ days. She also loved doing crafts and rearranging her furniture in her home. She also enjoyed making candied apples for kids during Halloween and she also enjoyed taking care of her son’s dog, Chompers.

Lorna was predeceased by her parents; son, Joshua Lash; stepson, Mark Lash; grandson, Parker Lash; and brother, Philip Miller.

Lorna is survived by her husband, Nelson “Sonny” A. Lash, of Friendship; daughter, Mary Ellingwood, of California; sisters, Patricia Collelo, of Connecticut, Joanne Ames, of Waldoboro, and Diana Lewis, of Waldoboro; stepsons, Tony Lash, of Waldoboro, Ricky Lash, of Waldoboro, and Tim Lash, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Lexi Lash, Leah Lash, Anthony Lash, Aimee Lash, Angie Lash, Alicia Lawson, Hope Lash, Brianna Lash, and Jeremiah Bartlett; along with several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will honor Lorna’s life privately.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Lorna or to share a picture or story, please visit Lorna’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

