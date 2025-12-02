Lorraine Eyring (Sosto) Gonyea

Lorraine “Lori” Eyring (Sosto) Gonyea passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2025. Lori was born in Baltimore, Md. in 1933. She was educated at Notre Dame of Maryland school and college and worked as a medical secretary at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore where she met the love of her life, Robert J. Gonyea, M.D. In 1961, Lori and Dr. Gonyea wedded and stayed happily married for 65 years. They raised two daughters, Karen Elizabeth McInnis, of Hingham, Mass., and Lisa Marie Ouellette, of Bangor.

Lori lived in Hingham, Mass. for 20 years where her husband, Dr. Gonyea, practiced internal medicine. While living in Hingham, she was a fulltime docent at the Hingham Historical Society. Lori and husband Bob moved to Newcastle in 1985. Lori’s husband, Dr. Bob Gonyea, practiced internal medicine in Damariscotta for 25 years. Lori worked as a docent at Round Top Center for the Arts and supervised trips to the Boston Museum of Art and throughout New England.

In 1987, she started a reputable bakery, The Bread Basket, in Damariscotta. Lori also started a woman’s network, which promoted the bonding of women and awareness of local businesses and the arts. In 2014, the Women’s Network, founded by Lori, celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Lori was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and is survived by her daughters, Karen McInnis and husband, Michael, of Hingham, Mass., and Lisa Oullette and husband, Thomas, of Bangor; and six grandchildren, Derek, Ryan, and Gregory McInnis, of Hingham, Mass., and Claire, Aimee, and Jeffrey Ouellette, of Bangor. Lori is also survived by a sister, Lee Kearney, of Bethesda, Md.; a niece, Bonnie Hamilton, of Arlington, Va.; and nephew, Dodd Kearney, of Bethesda, Md.

Known for her gracious personality, generosity, friendliness, and loyalty toward family and friends, Lori will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. Lori will be laid to rest following the service. Family and friends are invited to a repast in her honor following the service and burial at 79 Kelsey Drive in Walpole.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

