Lorraine L. Hayden, 89, formerly of Waldoboro, died April 19, 2025 at Maine General Nursing at Glenridge in Augusta.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a visitation on Thursday, April 24 from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Orff’s Corner Community Church, on Winslow Mills Road in Waldoboro. Burial will follow in the Orff-Achorn Cemetery in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine’s memory may be made to the Orff’s Community Church, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

