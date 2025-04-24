Lorraine Louise (Mank) Hayden, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the early morning of April 19, 2025 at Glenridge Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. She was born on Jan. 11, 1936 in Waldoboro to Lee Mank and Alice (Hunt) Mank.

Lorraine worked for Port Clyde Canning for many years, where she made many friendships. One special friendship she made was with Alberta Laine, who helped her get her license at the age of 56. When the factory closed in 1997, she started working for Moody’s Cabins. She enjoyed working there for countless years, making sure everyone had the freshest sheets and towels ever.

Her daily breakfast consisted of two eggs over easy, a slice of Sara Lee toast, and two double-stuffed Oreos (or any other cookies available). The only hotdog was a Kirschner hot dog, and boy, she was upset when they could no longer be found! Dorman’s pineapple ice cream was a special treat.

In the evening, she took on the challenges of puzzles and word searches. Mom loved going to beano and made many friends there. Before she had her license, she traveled with a group of Friendship ladies to the local beano hall in Waldoboro to play on Saturday nights. Mom was always up for anything – especially if a car ride was involved! If a car was leaving the driveway, Mom was going. She loved visiting the old stomping grounds in Friendship. Mom adored her special companion, Daisy, with whom she traveled across the United States three times. At 73, she went “trucking” with her son Robert in his 18-wheeler from coast to coast. They visited Georgia, Florida, Texas, Las Vegas, Seattle, Idaho, and back to Maine (and every state in between). At 82, she took another cross-country trip with her daughter Tammy, son-in-law Quentin, and grandson Kyle. She loved the views of Montana but wondered if they planted anything other than corn in Iowa. She made her final cross-country trip with her son Larry and daughter-in-law Denise. During their trip, they stopped at Mount Rushmore and Mount Rainier. During these trips, she always commented on all the animals along the way.

She was a devoted and proud member of Orff’s Corner Community Church, VFW Women’s Auxiliary, and Waldoboro Senior Citizens. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by both parents; brothers, Roger, Gerald, Sheldon, Kenneth, and Richard; sister, Marjorie; and granddaughters, Robynn Hayden and Tara Rahkonen.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Larry and Denise Hayden, of University Place, Wash.; Robert Hayden, of Augusta, Ga.; Cindy and Donnie Rahkonen, of Rockland; and Tammy and Quentin Brooks, of Newport. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse Hayden, Janelle Appling, Preston Hayden, Hillary Ellis, Aimee Hayden-Roderiques, Meaghan Hayden-Thornton, Adam York, Heather Rahkonen, Bekah Brooks, Keagan Brooks, and Kyle Simmons. She is also survived by her siblings, Beth Benner, Pauline Bragg, and Chester Mank. She has 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held on April 24 at the Orff’s Corner Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Orff’s Corner Community Church would be appreciated.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or memory with the Hayden family, visit Lorraine’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

