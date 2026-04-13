Lorraine Perry Johnston Bearce, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed quietly at her home in Damariscotta on April 10, 2026. Born in Damariscotta to Woodbury Perry and Madeline (Murphy) Perry on Oct. 18, 1929, Lorraine lived in Damariscotta her entire 96 years, most of those years were spent on the Lessner Road in both her childhood home built by her father, and then the home built by her first husband and father of her children, Vernon Johnston.

Lorraine enjoyed visits from family, friends, and neighbors. She was a witty conversationalist, with a memory that outdid even the smartest family members. Being born in October of 1929, Lorraine grew up influenced by hard work, frugality, loyalty, and resourcefulness, qualities that shaped her character and allowed her to endure times of profound grief and move forward. Add to that a fierce sense of independence, sprinkled with a touch of stubbornness held together by a strong moral code, and you have the model for the true Maine Yankee Woman – Lorraine Perry Johnston Bearce.

Lorraine was a classical mother. She worried about her children, occasionally offered an opinion or two, even if unsolicited, was an excellent cook whose recipes will keep on giving, and bestowed abiding love upon her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Judith Gerlinger (John), of Richmond, Va.; grandson, Matthew LaPrino (Tracy), of Madison, Conn.; granddaughter, Jennifer Pierce (Heath) and her great grandson, Brady Pierce, all of Saco; stepdaughter, Melissa Vance (Steven), of Presque Isle; her daughter-in-law, Anna Johnston, of California; devoted sisters, Diane Russell and Sally Smith, of Damariscotta; and several cherished nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Vernon Allan Johnston, in 2022; her mother, Madeline (Murphy) Perry; father and stepmother, Woodbury and Gladys Perry; husband, Vernon Johnston; sisters, Joyce Johnston and Carolyn Thompson; brother, Donnie Perry; and second husband, Fred Bearce.

In addition to a loving family, Lorraine was blessed with good friends and neighbors, who were very important to her. In later years, she enjoyed doing the simple things in life like morning coffee at McDonald’s, Saturday yard sales, reading The Lincoln County News from cover to cover, and shopping at Renys or visiting the fountain at Waltz’s Drug Store with her granddaughter Jennifer.

Lorraine was also very proud of the fact that she could mow her own lawn and rake the fall leaves well into her nineties. At 95, she made her grandson Matthew’s favorite apple pie, with her own flaky pie crust recipe because he loved it.

Lorraine was able to continue living independently due to the love and care she received from her sister, Diane Russell, and daughter, Judy Gerlinger, who made it their mission to see that she got her wish to remain in her own home throughout her declining health.

Thank you to the many nephews and nieces and their children, relatives, friends, and neighbors who visited often. Mom enjoyed each and every visit. The family is grateful to the nurses and staff at MaineHealth Palliative Care and Hospice who treated Lorraine with compassion, kindness, and dignity and made life a bit easier for all.

Lorraine Perry Johnston Bearce lived her life just the way she wanted –independently for as long as she could, where she wanted to live – Lessner Road in Damariscotta, where the Perry family has lived for generations; and generously shared her life with many. “Those who we have deeply loved we can never lose, for all who we love deeply become a part of us” (Adapted from a quote by Helen Keller).

A celebration of life for Lorraine will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Newell officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow the service. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either the CLC YMCA, P.O. Box 787, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 350, Westbrook, ME 04098.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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