Lorraine Perry Jones, 87, of Cushing, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Oct. 6, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Lorraine was born in Warren, on Feb. 24, 1936, to Benjamin and Bertha (Moody) Perry.

Lorraine grew up in Warren and attended local schools, graduating from Warren High School in 1954.

Lorraine was selfless in her devotion to her family, her lord, her work, and her community. She helped her husband, Earl Francis Jones, raise and support a family by working the garden, raising animals, making Christmas wreaths, selling Christmas trees, and working as an administrative assistant at MSAD 50. After retirement, she continued to serve her lord and others by working at Midcoast Christian Academy.

The students at school could always count on her for a listening ear to their problems, a kind and encouraging word, or a hug if needed. She was so loved by the students and staff that they even created a “Mrs. Jones Day” to honor her.

Lorraine was a member of the Warren Baptist Church. Lorraine was a solid rock in her faith. Her family always knew that they would be in her prayers every night.

She deeply loved her family and was a firm foundation that the family could rely on to be there and help out with any need. Nothing would make her happier than a visit from a family member, no matter how distant the relation. Her passing has left an empty spot in the family.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, E. Francis Jones.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Scott Jones and wife, Mary, of Perry, Joyce Grindle and husband, Wesley, of Cushing, and Jay Jones and wife, Kay, of Cushing; grandchildren, Jennifer Colby, of Thomaston, Katie Leland and husband, David, of Warren, Jason Gridle and wife, Sandy, of Union, Joel Grindle and wife, Jennifer, of Rockland, Jill Grindle and husband, Robbie Fish, of Warren, Andrew Jones and wife, Taneele, of Cushing, Brandon Jones and wife, Rachel, of Cushing, Alyssa Jones and husband, Kenny, of Hope, and Ethan Jones; great-grandchildren, Alaina Myers, Audrey Colby, Alyson Colby, Owen Leland, Josh Clough and significant other, Lexi Joseph, Wyatt Grindle, Walker Grindle and significant other, Hannah Ulmer, Jayla Robinson, Jaxon Grindle, Monica Jones, Addison Ames, Liam Jones, Scarlett Ames, Emma Jones, Evelynn Robbins, Landon Jones, and Bennett Jones; great-great-grandchildren, Phoebe Phifer, Ryland Grindle, and Damon Grindle.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Village Cemetery, in Thomaston, with Pastor Pat Anders officiating.

Hall’s of Thomaston has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Lorraine or to share a story or picture, please visit Lorraine’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

