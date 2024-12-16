Louis H. Brown Sr., 92, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at his residence. He was born in Wade on April 25, 1932, a son of Clarence C. and Jennie (Skinner) Brown.

He attended Presque Isle schools and was employed on a potato farm.

In 1949 he married Katherine Seigars and moved to Gardiner where he was employed on a dairy farm.

After Katherine passed away, Louis moved to Woolwich and married Jane Robinson in 1959. At this time, Louis was employed in the construction industry. In 1960 he began Louis Brown Excavation, which he operated until he retired in 2008.

On May 26, 2007 Louis married Norma L. Holbrook, of Woolwich. He was predeceased by his first wife, Katherine (Seigars) Brown, on Oct. 31, 1957; also by his second wife, Jane (Robinson) Brown, on March 28, 1996; and Norma Brown-Holbrook, on Sept. 26, 2021.

Louis was also predeceased by three sisters, Jeannette Rose, Virginia Brand, and Mildred Farrell; three brothers, Kenneth Brown, Richard Brown, and Clyde Brown, of Presque Isle; and one grandson, Cody Temple, of Woolwich and Chicago.

He is survived by his sister, Irene Lannigan and husband, Bill, of Alfred; brother, Carl and his wife, Diane, of Manchester, Conn.; two sons, Ronald E. Brown and his wife, Marilyn, of Alna, Louis H. Brown Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth, of Mapleton; one daughter, Lolita M. Bowen and her husband, Basil, of Woolwich; 11 grandchildren; many loving great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Dec. 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath.

Burial will be at Grover Cemetery in Woolwich following the funeral service. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the 2025 Brown Family Reunion at a date to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com. The full obituary can also be found at daiglefuneralhome.com.

