Family and friends of Louis “Louie” Nicolas Mihalos Jr., who passed away Jan. 18, 2021, we welcome you to join us for a celebration of life for Louis Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Huntoon Hill Grange in Wiscasset. Please join us with lots of memories, stories, and laughs.

