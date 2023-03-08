Advanced Search
Louisa Bernice Russell

at

Louisa Bernice Russell of the Gardiner Road in Wiscasset passed away quietly in her sleep on Feb. 26, 2023.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Dawn Marie Mullens; and her brother, Glendon Russell.

She is survived by her sisters, Donna Sullivan, of Richmond, Ginger Mitchell, of Appleton, Theresa Russell, of Brunswick, Dee Russell, of Wiscasset, and Lee Dorr, of Wiscasset. She is also survived by Shannon, Donald, Matt, Kristy, Derek, Dustin, and Raymond; as well as grandchildren, Rachel Mullens and Jennifer Mullens, of Augusta; and two great-grandchildren, Athena and Aurora, of Augusta.

Louisa enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and shopping. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Sassy.

She graduated from Richmond High School in 1972 and she was employed as a secretary for the state of Maine for 14 years. She will be sadly missed by anyone who knew her.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

