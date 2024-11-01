Louise M. Harrison, 93, of Birch Point Road, Wiscasset, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Thornton Hall in Brunswick.

She was born in Portland on Jan. 4, 1931, a daughter of LaForest and Lena M. (Doughty) Savage. She graduated from Morse High School in Bath and was employed at Congress Sportswear, followed by Senters in Brunswick. Louise was also a highly skilled self-employed seamstress, doing alterations for many in the Wiscasset area community. She enjoyed baking, needlework, and crafting, but most of all, she loved her role as stay-at-home mom and grandmother.

Louise was predeceased by one daughter, Marie E. Harrison, in 1977; and one brother, Lester Savage. She is survived by one daughter, Jeanette H. Gleason, of Newcastle; one son, Ronald L. Harrison and his wife, Debra, of Wiscasset; two sisters, Winona Woerter, of Topsham and Esther Bailey, of Warren; two granddaughters, Cynthia Jester and Dawn Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private burial at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

