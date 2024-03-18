On March 13, 2024, our beloved father, Lowell B. Wallace Jr., 77, passed away at the VA Togus Hospice.

Lowell graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1964. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving four years, including one year in Vietnam during the Vietnam War in an administrative role in Cam Ranh Bay. After leaving the military he worked in the retail industry working at large stores and in the wholesale industry, where he was in management and general management and retired from Renys as district manager. He was the past chair of Waldoboro’s shellfish conservation committee where he drafted a new shellfish ordinance for the town. He was a former Waldoboro Select Board member, where he served for two three-year terms, and a former Republican candidate for state representative for Maine House District 91.

He loved living in Maine, working on his property, walking in the woods, and sitting in his lawn chair or on the porch sipping his Pepsi and rum in the evenings. He loved meeting new people and his home was always open to anyone needing a place to stay. Never idle, in his retirement he began lobstering with his son, Corey, where he enjoyed mixing work with socializing. His humor, wit, and charisma will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Lowell was predeceased by his father, Lowell B. Wallace Sr.; mother, Ava Wallace; older brother, Charles Wallace; and his former wife, Julia Ann Riedinger.

Lowell is survived by two sisters, Anne Knott and Jean Fales and her husband, Rusty; former wife and longtime friend, Betsy Wallace; three children, Amy Sawyer and her husband, Rus, Signe Wallace, and Corey Wallace and his longtime companion, Rebecca Ahlemeyer; four grandchildren, Mikayla White and her husband, Kevin, Cole Wallace, and Joe and John Sawyer; great-grandson, Landon Lowell White; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his four-legged shadow, Buddy.

Lowell spent the last 40 years with his longtime companion, Deborah Knight, and her son, Adam.

A service to celebrate Lowell’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on March 28 at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A private family burial with military honors will follow the service at the Sweetland Cemetery in Waldoboro. A public reception will follow the service at the Charles C. Lilly American Legion Post, 181 Jefferson St. in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

