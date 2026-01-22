Lowell K. “Tom” Hildings, 82, died Jan. 19, 2026 at his home in Waldoboro. Tom was born Oct. 13, 1943 on Vinalhaven to Lawrence Hildings and Mina Carter Hildings. Tom attended Vinalhaven schools until the 8th grade.

Tom was a commercial fisherman who lobstered out of Vinalhaven and Round Pond. He also went scalloping, clamming, and seigning. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family doing various activities which included going to camp, mud running, four-wheeling, building bird houses and pot buoys.

Tom would always help anyone who needed it, whether it was family, friend, or people he met in his travels. Tom was very proud of his numerous trophies for lobster boat races and mud runs.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Sharon Joslyn, Glennis Poland, Jeanie Winslow, and Judy Hildings. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jean Hildings, of Waldoboro; daughters, Jane Henderson and her husband, Charles, of Troy, Michelle Russell and her husband, Robert, of Round Pond, April Sproul and her husband, Chad, of Waldoboro, Wendy Hildings Glidden and her fiancée, Austin Stark, of Appleton, and Jill Hildings and her fiancée, Paul Willette, of Waldoboro; sons, Kenneth Hildings, of Waldoboro, James Hildings and his partner, Chris Botelho, of Bremen; honorary son, Chris Waltz, of Waldoboro; brothers, Dickie Hildings, John Hildings, and Foy Hildings; sister, Betty Wadsworth; grandchildren, Toni Lagasse and her husband, Jarian, Donny Boyington III and his partner, Brittani Jeanette, Breanna Rowley and her husband, Kevin, Megan Boyington, Charlotte Rolerson and her husband, Jonathan, Lydia Glidden, Raven Russell and her partner, Isaac Bickford, Emma Glidden; honorary granddaughter, Alexis Hooper and her husband, Colby; great-granddaughters, Emelia and Mia; and great-grandson, Colby.

Tom’s family will remember him privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared at hallfuneralhomes.com.

