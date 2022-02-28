Lucille H. Conary passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 24, 2022, after being lovingly cared for by her family. She was 90 years old. She was born on May 14, 1931, the fourth of 10 children of the late Benjamin and Bertha Moody Perry.

Lucille grew up in Warren and attended local schools and was a graduate of Warren High School with the class of 1949. Lucille worked as a waitress at Ben Davis’ Bus Stop Diner throughout high school. Later she started Lucille’s Dairy Freez in Warren; it was a favorite local spot for morning coffee, breakfast, lunch, and ice cream. Lucille was the officer manager for Bonnar-Vawter Business Forms in Rockland for a number of years. She then started keeping the books for her husband’s construction company, H. A. Conary Construction. She worked alongside her husband at many of the homes he built and drove many miles for materials and parts that were needed. She and Henry retired together in 1992.

She loved spending time with her family at their camps, the first one they built on Moosehead Lake, and then bought a camp on Crawford Lake, in Warren and then finally owned another on East Grand Lake in Danforth. Many family members enjoyed special times there.

Lucille, affectionately known as Nannie, enjoyed spending as much time with her family as she could. On school snow days, all the grandchildren could be found sledding and snowmobiling at her house. Henry (Bumpie) would get the sleds ready and the kids would be outside all day long being towed by the snowmobile in the huge backyard. Then inside they would go for her famous snowmobile cake. Lucille hosted the annual Perry family Thanksgiving at the White Oak Grange Hall where she and loved ones would prepare a feast for the entire family, one year having over 70 people in attendance. For Christmas, she would host the family in the garage at the house on Powder Mill Road because they had outgrown the family house. Everyone looked forward to having a serving of her famous Seafood Newburg. There were so many wonderful memories created there.

Lucille organized and hosted many Perry family reunions throughout the years, as well as many lobster feeds. Family was important to her and it showed.

Lucille was always looking to help others whenever she could. She helped with the food pantry run by the members of the Warren Baptist Church and was always willing to give a ride to anyone that needed it for a doctor’s appointment or errands in town. She enjoyed volunteering at the Warren Library helping to go through the entire collection and update the records. She came up with ideas to remodel the upstairs to allow for the beautiful children’s section of the library. Lucille was a warm person who always wore a smile and was known for giving the best hugs. She will be truly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Henry Conary; a stepdaughter, Deborah Ann Conary Williams; and siblings, Ralph Perry, Barbara Fernald, Ernest Perry, and Willis Perry; as well as a granddaughter, Leslie Carey.

Survivors include her children, Pamela J. Carey, of Washington, and Willis D. Conary and his wife, Vicky, of Warren; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved; siblings, Lorraine Jones, of Cushing, Jim Perry and his wife, Carol, of Waldoboro, Dick Perry and his wife, Betty, of Indiana, John (Jack) Perry and his wife, LaQuita, of Texas, and Mary Orne and her husband, Ralph, of New Mexico; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 5, at the Warren Baptist Church, 166 Main St., Warren. There will be a time of visitation at the church beginning at 1 p.m. with the celebration of life beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Woody Welch officiating. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Old Brick School Community Center behind the church.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Old Brick School Community Center, c/o Warren Baptist Church, P.O. Box 294, Warren, ME 04864. A special project will be dedicated to her memory there.

You are invited to share your condolences and memories with the family by visiting their Book of Memories page at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

