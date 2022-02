Lucille H. Conary passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the morning of Feb. 24, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 5 at the Warren Baptist Church, 166 Main St., Warren. There will be a time of visitation at the church beginning at 1 p.m. with the celebration of life beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Woody Welch officiating. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Old Brick Community Center behind the church.

