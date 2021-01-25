Lucille Mae Murray Carter passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 19, 2021. Lucille fought the good fight of faith beyond this world of suffering and pain.

Lucille was born Nov. 24, 1950 to Winfield and Frances Dudley Murray in Calais. She was the love of her father. She attended school in Edmunds and graduated from Pembroke High School in 1969. She moved to Augusta after graduation. In 1979 she married David Brann and had three children – Dwayne Winfield, Scott Allen and Michelle Ann – her children were her most prized possessions.

On Nov. 6, 1981 she married the love of her life, Burton Carter. They resided in Bremen until “Bert” passed in 2001.

Lucille was a CNA and med tech working in a number of nursing homes until she retired to become her husband’s caregiver. She often said what a privilege that was and how extremely proud she was able to do that.

Lucille is predeceased by her father, Winfield Murray; her husband, Bert Carter; her two sons, Dwayne and Scott Brann; and brothers, Wayne, Winfield Carroll and Bruce. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle; son-in-law, Daniel, and grandson, Andrew Carter; her grandchildren, Nicole and Joseph Brann and great-granddaughter Lyra and Lenora Brann; her mother, Frances Murray; her sister, Betty Wilson; and brothers David, Warren, Augustus and Llinwood Murray; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lucille was a member of the First UPC of Augusta. There will be no public visiting hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

