Lucinda “Cindy” H. Hutchins, 84, of Waldoboro, died Saturday evening, April 18, 2026 at the Sussman House in Rockport.

She was born Jan. 8, 1942 in Thomaston, a daughter of the late Stanley C. and Margaret B. (Williams) Hysom.

Cindy was a graduate of Erskine Academy, a member of the class of 1962, and was employed as a coil inspector for 36 years with Sylvania in Waldoboro. She loved going on day trips with her husband, watching NASCAR races, working on jigsaw puzzles, and reading.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepson Harold Hutchins Jr. and his wife, Beth; and brothers-in-law, Vernon Hutchins and Raymond Hutchins and his wife, Jean.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harold Hutchins Sr., of Waldoboro; stepdaughter, Vickie Gerry and her fiance, Robert Graham, of Thomaston; grandchildren, Andrew Hutchins and his fiancee, Brittany, of Rockland; Kyle Gerry and his wife, Taylor, and their daughter, Brynn, of Rockland; Matthew Gerry, of Leland, N.C.; Jonathan Gerry and his wife, Destiny and their son, Baker, and daughter, Olive, of Winnabow, N.C.; and Robbie Graham, of Thomaston; her sister, Patricia Weaver and her companion, Ski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at the Orff’s Corner Community Church, at 2506 Winslows Mills Road in Waldoboro. A funeral to celebrate Cindy’s life will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Bellows officiating. Interment will be in the Orff’s Corner Cemetery and all are invited to a reception at the church’s community room.

Should friends so desire, donations in Cindy’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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