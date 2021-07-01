A memorial service for Lucy Arlene (Hagar) Russell, who passed away in Florida on March 19, 2021, will be held on Saturday, July 17. There will be a time of visitation from 9-10 a.m., at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta, where a service will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest following the service in the Alna Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

