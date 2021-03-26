Lucy Arlene (Hagar) Russell, 88, of Largo, Fla. and formerly of Alna, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on March 19, 2021.

She was born at home in Damariscotta Mills, to Edith “Muriel” (Edwards) Hagar and Harry Hagar on Dec. 6, 1932.

Lucy had four siblings in life; Randall Hagar, Burton Hagar, Isabel Hagar Kelsey, and Harry Hagar Jr.

Growing up, she attended and graduated from Lincoln Academy. Four years after graduation, she married Charles Earl Russell on July 4, 1954. Together, they raised five beautiful children. She went on to work at the Wiscasset District Court as the court clerk for several years until retirement.

Once retired, Lucy and Charlie became “snowbirds,” spending half the year at their home in Alna and the other at their home in Largo, Fla. In her spare time, she liked to do crossword puzzles, play Skip-Bo competitively against family, cook, bake her delicious biscuits and chocolate chip cookies for the grandkids, and work in her flower garden.

Some favorite pastimes were watching, feeding, and identifying birds out her window and avidly reading. Her favorite household chore was hanging her laundry out to dry on the clothesline.

Lucy is survived by her children, Lynn Russell and wife Mary, David Russell, Judy (Russell) Richardson and husband Roger Quandt, Peter Russell and wife Kathy, and Wendy (Russell) Allen. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Isabel (Hagar) Kelsey.

Lucy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charlie; her brothers, Randall, Burton, and Harry Hagar Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Katie Russell and Noah Main.

A service for Lucy will be held at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta on Saturday, July 17. Exact times and details will be announced in July. She will be laid to rest at the Alna Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

