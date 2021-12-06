Lugracia Sumpter, 92, of Oxbow Lane, Whitefield, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Corbin, Ky. on Aug. 10, 1929, a daughter of Leonard and Talitha (Mason) Rains.

She attended Cincinnati schools and graduated from college as a Registered Nurse. She married William B. Walker in Kentucky and was employed as a RN at hospitals and nursing homes. In 1967 she married Robert E. Sumpter and moved to Maine in 2019.

She enjoyed the casino slot machines and gambling.

She is survived by two sons, William R. Walker, of Ohio, and James B. Walker, of Kentucky; one daughter, Judy B. Sipple, of Whitefield; one brother, Robert Rains, of Rapid City, S.D.; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one daughter, Alma Lee Walker.

She will be buried in Kentucky at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

