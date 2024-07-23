Lula Marine (Headrick) Christensen, 83, of Damariscotta, passed away at her home on the evening of July 20, 2024. Born in Johnson City, Tenn. on March 29, 1941, she was named after her mother and lived in Tampa, Fla. and Maine most of her life.

She married Paul Norton Sr. and lived on Coast Guard bases in several different locations. She worked as a school kitchen aid at the same schools that her kids attended in Maine, and at the now Woodland Senior Living as a housekeeper and kitchen helper.

She later married Albert Christensen and the two lived in Owls Head. There, Lula worked as a personal support specialist for Kno-Wal-Lin giving home care throughout the area.

She loved her Lhasa Apso dogs and Christmas Eve get-togethers with family.

Lula is survived by her four children, Cathie Roman, Phyllis Elwell, Paul Norton Jr., and Stephan Norton; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest privately in the Highland Cemetery in Nobleboro.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

